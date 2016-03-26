About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 10 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 10 infused with Delta 8 and the Northern Lights terpene.



Northern Lights is an indica strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights is said to produce euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Some choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 10 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.