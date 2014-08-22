About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 10 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 10 infused with Delta 8 and the Watermelon Kush terpene.



As the name suggests, the Watermelon Kush strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Users have commented that this strain provides relaxing effects that are useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 10 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.