About this product

Hemp Living Delta 8 CBD Hemp Cigs transform mind and body, while offering a great tasting Delta 8 Cigarette that burns amazing. Unpack and enjoy the benefits of properly infused Delta 8 Blue Dream CBD flower. Each pack of Delta 8 Cigarettes includes 10 cigarettes with 400mg of Delta 8 and 700mg of CBD. We use premier High Flow filters with organic hemp wrap papers to make sure each drag is smooth and flavorful. There is no tobacco, nicotine, or fillers. Just pure CBD and Delta 8 distillate.



Blue Dream, a Sativa-dominant Hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing blueberry with haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration.