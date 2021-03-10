Hemp Living - Delta 8 (500mg) CBD (700mg) Blue Dream HempCigs - Pack of 10 Cigs
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Hemp Living Delta 8 CBD Hemp Cigs transform mind and body, while offering a great tasting Delta 8 Cigarette that burns amazing. Unpack and enjoy the benefits of properly infused Delta 8 Blue Dream CBD flower. Each pack of Delta 8 Cigarettes includes 10 cigarettes with 400mg of Delta 8 and 700mg of CBD. We use premier High Flow filters with organic hemp wrap papers to make sure each drag is smooth and flavorful. There is no tobacco, nicotine, or fillers. Just pure CBD and Delta 8 distillate.
Blue Dream, a Sativa-dominant Hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing blueberry with haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
