Hemp Living - Delta 8 (500mg) CBD (700mg) Purple Punch HempCigs - Pack of 10 Cigs
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Hemp Living Delta 8 CBD Hemp Cigs transform mind and body, while offering a great tasting Delta 8 Cigarette that burns amazing. Unpack and enjoy the benefits of properly infused Delta 8 Purple Punch CBD flower. Each pack of Delta 8 Cigarettes includes 10 cigarettes with 500mg of Delta 8 and 700mg of CBD. We use premier High Flow filters with organic hemp wrap papers to make sure each drag is smooth and flavorful. There is no tobacco, nicotine, or fillers. Just pure CBD and Delta 8 distillate.
Purple Punch effects
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
