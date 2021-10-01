About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Cotton Candy Kush Dab Wax (900mg) Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. Users have commented that the euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.