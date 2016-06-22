About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Durban Poison Dab Wax (900mg). This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity.