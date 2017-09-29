Hemp Living
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Ekto Kooler Dab Wax (900mg). Ekto Kooler is a Sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Enjoy Ekto Kooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon.
Ecto Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
