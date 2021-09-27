About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Girl Scout Cookies Dab Wax (900mg). Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. Users have commented that GSC is great against severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.