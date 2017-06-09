About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Lemon Diesel Dab Wax (900mg). Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This strain has been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010.