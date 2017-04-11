About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Mango Tango Dab Wax (900mg). Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.