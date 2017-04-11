About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Mango Tango Dab Wax (900mg). Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.
Mango Tango effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!