This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Purple Punch Dab Wax (900mg). Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body.