This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Strawnana Dab Wax (900mg). Strawnana, also known as Strawberry Banana, is an indica-dominant hybrid that is one of the more potent strains around. Strawnana stems from crossing Crockett’s Banana Kush hybrid and the strawberry phenotype of another hybrid, Bubble Gum. This strain is a heavy hitter and is said to leave consumers in a happier, more soothed state.