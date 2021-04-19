About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Strawnana Dab Wax (900mg). Strawnana, also known as Strawberry Banana, is an indica-dominant hybrid that is one of the more potent strains around. Strawnana stems from crossing Crockett’s Banana Kush hybrid and the strawberry phenotype of another hybrid, Bubble Gum. This strain is a heavy hitter and is said to leave consumers in a happier, more soothed state.
Strawnana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
