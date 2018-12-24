About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Tropicana Cookies Dab Wax (900mg).



Searching for an insanely delicious flavor that will have you practically begging for more? You've found it with Tropicana Cookies. Tropicana Cookies is a Sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie strains. This bright strain packs a delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale.



You'll feel an energetic onset at the start, filling both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the stratosphere. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety.