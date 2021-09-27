Hemp Living - Delta 8 Flower 1g Jar - Girl Scout Cookies High Potency Kief Infused
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g Jar of Girl Scout Cookies High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.
Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. Users have commented that GSC is great against severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,819 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
