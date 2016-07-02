About this product

Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g Jar of Hawaiian Haze Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate.



Hawaiian Haze is a Sativa strain that produces high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation.