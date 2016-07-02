About this product
Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g Jar of Hawaiian Haze Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate.
Hawaiian Haze is a Sativa strain that produces high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation.
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
