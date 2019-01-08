About this product

Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g Jar of Purple Punch High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.



Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classic strains-- OG and Grandaddy Purple. The strain smells of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer 1-2 punch to the head and body.