Hemp Living - Delta 8 Flower 1g Jar - Wedding Cake High Potency Kief Infused
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g Jar of Wedding Cake High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
