About this product

Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 3.5g Jar of Bubba Kush Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate.



Bubba Kush is an Indica strain that has gained notoriety for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.