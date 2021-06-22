About this product

Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 7g Jar of Banana Runtz High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.



Banana Runtz is a hybrid strain made from crossing the classic Zkittlez and Gelato strains. The aroma is delicious, with a pungent and spicy overtone accented by fresh fruity banana and sour candy. You'll feel lifted with a sense of mental energy and motivation that has your euphoria flying and your focus dialed in. Banana Runtz is often said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, arthritis and chronic stress.