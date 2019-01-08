Hemp Living - Delta 8 Flower 7g Jar - Purple Punch High Potency Kief Infused
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 7g Jar of Purple Punch High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classic strains, OG and Grandaddy Purple. The strain smells of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer 1-2 punch to the head and body.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classic strains, OG and Grandaddy Purple. The strain smells of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer 1-2 punch to the head and body.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,037 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!