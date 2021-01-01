About this product

This is a 30mL bottle of Delta 8 1000mg tincture by Hemp Living.



Delta-8 Sublinguals are a new addition to the Hemp Living D8 family that is quickly becoming the most popular and effective D8 delivery method. The onset of effects takes time, so we recommend starting with a smaller dose before increasing the amount taken. For best results, hold oil under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing. The longer you hold it in your mouth, the faster you will feel the effects.



Potential therapeutic benefits include anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, pain management, and appetite stimulation.