About this product

This is one 24K Gold Punch Hemp Living Delta 8 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the 24K Gold Punch terpene.



24K Gold Punch is a hybrid strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. Some users have commented that this strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24K Gold offers a sweet citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.