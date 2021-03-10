About this product
Includes one Hemp Living 1g Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Blue Dream terpene.
Blue Dream, a Sativa-dominant Hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing blueberry with haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Blue Dream, a Sativa-dominant Hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing blueberry with haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!