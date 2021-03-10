About this product

Includes one Hemp Living 1g Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Blue Dream terpene.

Blue Dream, a Sativa-dominant Hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing blueberry with haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.