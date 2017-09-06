About this product
This is a Blue Widow Hemp Living Delta 8 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Blue Widow terpene.
Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. Users have mentioned that this strain has a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. Blue Widow has been known to provide more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Blue Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
289 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
