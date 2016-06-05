About this product

Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Blueberry Kush terpene.

Blueberry Kush is a cross between Blueberry (Indica) and OG Kush (Indica). Known for its smooth blueberry taste and long-lasting effects, some say that the full body high comes with euphoric feelings and can result in sedation and sleepiness. Blueberry Kush is recommended for use during the evening.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.