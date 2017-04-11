About this product

Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Mango Tango terpene.

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.