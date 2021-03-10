About this product

Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the OG Kush terpene.

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a Hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.