Hemp Living - Delta 8 Vape Cartridge 900mg - Pineapple Express
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Pineapple Express terpene.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is similar to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid has been said to provide a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is similar to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid has been said to provide a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,740 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!