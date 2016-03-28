About this product

Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Pineapple Express terpene.

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is similar to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid has been said to provide a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.