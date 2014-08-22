About this product

Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Watermelon Kush terpene.



Watermelon Kush has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Users have commented that this strain provides relaxing effects that are useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.