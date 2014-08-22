Hemp Living - Delta 8 Vape Cartridge 900mg - Watermelon Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Includes one 1g Hemp Living Delta 8 Vape Cartridge, containing 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Watermelon Kush terpene.
Watermelon Kush has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Users have commented that this strain provides relaxing effects that are useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
