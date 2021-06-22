About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Banana Runtz terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Banana Runtz is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain created by crossing the classic Zkittlez and Gelato strains. The aroma is just as delicious, although a little heavier, with a pungent and spicy overtone accented by fresh fruity banana and sour candy.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.