About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Blue Widow terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. Users have mentioned that this strain has a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. Blue Widow has been known to provide more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.