About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the 24K Gold Punch terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Blueberry Kush is a cross between Blueberry (Indica) and OG Kush (Indica). Known for its smooth blueberry taste and long-lasting effects, some say that the full body high comes with euphoric feelings and can result in sedation and sleepiness. Blueberry Kush is recommended for use during the evening.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.