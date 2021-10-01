About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Cotton Candy Kush terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. Users have commented that the euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.