About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Pineapple Express terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is similar to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid has been said to provide a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.