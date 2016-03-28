Hemp Living - Delta 8 Vape Disposable 900mg - Pineapple Express
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Pineapple Express terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is similar to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid has been said to provide a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,740 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
