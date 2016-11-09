Hemp Living - Delta 8 Vape Disposable 900mg - Sweet Island Skunk
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Sweet Island Skunk terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.
Sweet Island Skunk is a sativa strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Sweet Island Skunk offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
