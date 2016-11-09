About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Sweet Island Skunk terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Sweet Island Skunk is a sativa strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Sweet Island Skunk offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.