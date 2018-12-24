About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 8 Disposable. Each 1g vape disposable contains 900mg of Delta 8 infused with the Tropicana Cookies terpene and comes with a reusable and rechargeable battery, powered by micro USB.



Tropicana Cookies is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie strains. This bright strain packs a delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. Some say you'll feel an energetic onset at the start, filling both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the stratosphere. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 8 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.