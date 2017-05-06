Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Cherry Pie 940mg
by Hemp Living
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Cherry Pie Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. Those who use Cherry Pie are often stunned by the piney taste they get at the start and then eventually, you will discover the sweetness of Cherry Pie, which provides a delicious smoked cherry flavor. The sticky and sweet taste, similar to glace cherries, remains on the tongue.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,363 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Hemp Living
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.