About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Cherry Pie Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.



Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. Those who use Cherry Pie are often stunned by the piney taste they get at the start and then eventually, you will discover the sweetness of Cherry Pie, which provides a delicious smoked cherry flavor. The sticky and sweet taste, similar to glace cherries, remains on the tongue.