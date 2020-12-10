About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Ice Cream Cookies Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.



Ice Cream Cookies is an indica hybrid made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat.