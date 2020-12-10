Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Ice Cream Cookies 940mg

by Hemp Living
IndicaTHC 23%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Ice Cream Cookies Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.

Ice Cream Cookies is an indica hybrid made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat.

About this strain

Picture of Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

Ice Cream Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
650 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hemp Living
Hemp Living
Shop products
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.