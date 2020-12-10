Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Ice Cream Cookies 940mg
About this product
Ice Cream Cookies is an indica hybrid made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with