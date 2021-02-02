Loading…
Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Skywalker OG 940mg

by Hemp Living
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Skywalker OG Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Mazar, Blueberry, and OG Kush. Skywalker OG strain has notes of sweet, citrus hops, and a spicy peppery finish. It offers mellow, euphoric effects, and heightened awareness and creativity.

Sky Walker Diesel
Hemp Living
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.