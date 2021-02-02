About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Skywalker OG Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.



Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Mazar, Blueberry, and OG Kush. Skywalker OG strain has notes of sweet, citrus hops, and a spicy peppery finish. It offers mellow, euphoric effects, and heightened awareness and creativity.

