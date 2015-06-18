Loading…
Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Sour Tsunami 940mg

by Hemp Living
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
Strain rating:
About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Sour Tsunami Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.

About this strain

Picture of Sour Tsunami
Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

Sour Tsunami effects

Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Hemp Living
Hemp Living
Shop products
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.