Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - Trainwreck 940mg

by Hemp Living
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) Trainwreck Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.

About this strain

Picture of Trainwreck
Trainwreck

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

Trainwreck effects

Reported by real people like you
2,181 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Hemp Living
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.