Hemp Living HHC Dab Wax 1g Jar - White Widow 940mg

by Hemp Living
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) White Widow Dab Wax (940mg). HHC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and legal to ship in all 50 states and U.S. Territories.

About this strain

Picture of White Widow
White Widow

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
3,023 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hemp Living
Hemp Living
Shop products
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.