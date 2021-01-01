About this product

Each single-serve packet contains 100mg of Delta 8 THC, secured in patented foil-lined packaging for freshness. This Next Generation Technology improves the absorption and availability of Delta 8, so you feel the effects quicker and they last longer than normal edibles. Enjoy a burst of Watermelon flavor as the Pot Rocks pop, fizz, and crackle with every mouthful. The industry has spoken. Pot Rocks is the future of Delta 8!