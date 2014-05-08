About this product
Now you can have the perfect CBD cigarette without any fillers or blends, just pure organic American Hemp! Each pack containing 10 CBD cigarettes has 120 mg. of CBD per Cig. (1,200 mg. of CBD per pack)
Grab a pack of original CBD Bum A Bud cigarettes and enjoy the Elektra strain or try the menthol version of Elektra in our Menthol packs! With great taste and pure CBD, don't be surprised when your friends want to bum a bud from your pack.
Each pack has a sleek and modern branding with foil accents, and features a sturdy box with a security tape and gold foil accent on the inside. Each CBD cigarette has a filter and features the classic cigarette look.
Every pack proudly supports American Hemp Farmers who grow organic Hemp without any synthetic pesticides.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
