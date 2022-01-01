Cannabichromene Oil, or CBC Oil, is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. While internal studies show particular promise with elevating mood, these are not enough to be considered definitive. Paired with a broad-spectrum blend of other cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBDv, and CBN) it is still a very well rounded cannabinoid blend.



Is CBC Oil right for me?

It’s important to know that extensive research with CBC is not currently available. While appearing to be safe and well-tolerated, there is not large scale testing that would definitively suggest one way or the other.

Due to the lack of scientific studies with CBC, we do not suggest using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, under 18, in poor physical health, or taking any other medications. We suggest working with a cannabis-licensed doctor