About this product
Cannabichromene Oil, or CBC Oil, is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. While internal studies show particular promise with elevating mood, these are not enough to be considered definitive. Paired with a broad-spectrum blend of other cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBDv, and CBN) it is still a very well rounded cannabinoid blend.
Is CBC Oil right for me?
It’s important to know that extensive research with CBC is not currently available. While appearing to be safe and well-tolerated, there is not large scale testing that would definitively suggest one way or the other.
Due to the lack of scientific studies with CBC, we do not suggest using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, under 18, in poor physical health, or taking any other medications. We suggest working with a cannabis-licensed doctor
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
