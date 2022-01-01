About Our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – .5ml or 1ml



Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy.



Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:

1000mg total extract

~975mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)

~25mg Terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products.



Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy.

Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:

500mg total extract

475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)

25 mg terpenes

no VG