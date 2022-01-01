About this product
About Our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – .5ml or 1ml
Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy.
Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~975mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
~25mg Terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products.
Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy.
Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
500mg total extract
475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
25 mg terpenes
no VG
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
