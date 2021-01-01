About this product

HempStaff is the industry leader in medical marijuana staffing, recruiting and dispensary training. We are your marijuana industry head hunters, as we specialize in finding management level employees, such as Master Growers, Extractors or Dispensary Managers, even if we have to relocate them from a different state. We are also there for the inexperienced candidate, with dispensary training and certification, that can help them find medical marijuana jobs.



At HempStaff we strive to find the perfect match for Employers and Employees in the Cannabis Industry, no matter what your cannabis business does. While we specialize in management level marijuana jobs, we do staff ALL positions for marijuana cultivation centers, dispensaries, production facilities, testing labs and any other marijuana business you may have. From Trimmers to Master Growers, Receptionists to Dispensary Managers, HempStaff can be your staffing solution and has many candidates in our database to fill your cannabis industry jobs!



As the industry grows across America, so does HempStaff! Our services are currently available in Cannabis markets around the USA, including but not limited to: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C.