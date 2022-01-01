HempExCo brand lotions contain a proprietary formulation of fast-acting CBD combined with a long-acting CBD to help with immediate symptoms as well as later on. Our sprayers deliver metered amounts so you get consistent dosing. Why is this important? We want you to know exactly how much CBD you are getting so if you want to switch to another dosage form you will know how much to take. This product delivers 1mg per spray.



INGREDIENTS



Water, oils (sunflower, grapeseed, rice bran, hempseed), phytomulse, glycerin, preservative (leucidal liquid, amticide coconut), essential oil, CBD oil.



DIRECTIONS



Start with a couple sprays to the effected area and massage into skin. Increase dose until you reach your optimal dose. This is called micro dosing and is necessary to find the correct dose for you.