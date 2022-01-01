About this product
SATIVA / UPLIFT
Terpene profile / Aroma: Hops, cinnamon, chamomile
19.40% CBD
Pre Rolls are a mix of flower, shake, and trim and are about 25% CBD content of actual CBD Flower
98MM Raw Organic Hemp Cone
White or Black Doob Tube Included
CBD Hemp Flower, Machine Rolled, Hand Inspected
1.0 Grams 100% Flower/Trim Blend
100% Organic, No pesticides, No additives
Bend, Oregon
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Vegan, Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT
LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
About this brand
Hempire Direct
All Hempire Direct products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Hempire Direct provides private label manufacturing for a variety of hemp products ; Delta 8 THC Oil, Delta 8 THC Vapes, Delta 8 THC Edibles, Delta 8 THC Softgels. CBD Oils, Concentrates and Topicals, and premium Indoor Hemp Flower.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
Hempire Direct products are available at HempireDirect.com or just download our app from the app store. And at select retailers around the country.
