Our Delta 8 THC hemp derived vape cartridge has been voted most potent Delta 8 cart available by LA Weekly and contains 96% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total extract 950mg/ Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC) 50mg/ cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Also we always recommend vaping your cart on the lowest heat setting. Vaping on a high setting will burn up the terps and make the delta 8 vape cart taste bad. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher.
Lemon Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
